Asylum seeker threatens reception centre employee with knife

An asylum seeker has been arrested at an asylum reception centre in Levanger after threatening an employee with a knife.

Police in Trøndelag reported the incident just after 06.00 on Sunday morning.

‘We were told at 04.30 that an asylum seeker in their late 20’s had behaved threateningly, and held a knife in his hand.

This happened at approximately 02.15 or 02.30, but we were told only a couple of hours later,’ said operations manager, Øystein Sagen of Trøndelag police district to NTB news agency.

The police were armed when they moved on Leira reception centre in Levanger, but the case officer said the incident was over when they arrived, and that the arrest occurred without drama.

‘He was laying in his room, sleeping, when they arrived, as I understand it, so they went in there and arrested him,’ said the operation manager.

The case officer said they don’t currently know anything about the reasons for what happened.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today