Asylum seekers maybe allowed to find work faster

The Ministry of Justice proposes that the law be amended so that asylum seekers who are likely to stay in Norway can work before they are interviewed by the Directorate of Immigration.

Under the current regulations, there is a condition for temporary work permit for the asylum seeker who had asylum interviews.

The Ministry now proposes that asylum seekers who are likely to receive a residence permit in Norway can work even before the asylum interview has been completed.

The applicant must still have cleared identity.

“Work is the key to successful integration. It is therefore important for both the community and the individual that asylum seekers who will stay in Norway quickly send out to find work, “says Per Sandberg, Deputy Immigration and Integration Minister.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today