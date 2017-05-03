Fewer than 10,000 asylum seekers in Norwegian reception

Decline in queue of asylum seekers

For the first time since June 2008, there are now fewer than 10,000 asylum seekers in reception centres in Norway.

According to statistics from the Directorate of Immigration (UDI), a total of 9,924 asylum seekers stayed in the receptions Monday last week. This week, the number had fallen to 9,728.

Additionally there are several who are AWOL, but how many of those who are still in Norway, is uncertain.

By the end of last year, 13,528 asylum seekers from 52 different countries were registered at the receptions around the country. That is less than half as many as in early January 2016.

In the winter of 2015/2016, the UDI had around 39,000 beds available in reception centres all over the country. This number has been significantly reduced as the number of asylum seekers coming to Norway has dropped.

This summer, 1,500 reception seats will be gone when UDI drops eleven asylum reception centres for unaccompanied minors and six ordinary centres.

Then the capacity will be down to 10,700, not counting to the 1,000 places at the arrival centre in Østfold.

Last year, 3,460 asylum seekers came to Norway, the lowest number for almost 20 years, according to UDI. At the same time, 12,700 were granted a stay, which is an all time high. In February, UDI estimate that there will be 7,000 more seekers coming to Norway this year.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today