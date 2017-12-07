Asylum seekers return to Norwegian children’s homes in Kabul

The government has been working to establish a care center for minors of Afghan asylum seekers in Kabul, reported Aftenposten newspaper.

While the fate of the so-called ‘Oktoberbarnen’ has been discussed, the Ministry of Justice, and Norwegian diplomats, have announced plans to return minor-age asylum seekers to a Norwegian-run orphanage in Kabul.

During the spring, the Ministry of Justice, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Norwegian Embassy in Afghanistan, looked at potential partners. This is evident from documents and correspondence seen by Aftenposten.

‘We thought this idea was dead,’ said Sosialistisk Venstreparti’s (SV’s) parliamentary representative, Karin Andersen.

The Kristelig Folkeparti (KrF) also said that it had not been informed of this work during the autumn debate on single minor asylum seekers.

Minister for Immigration, Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittsparti (Frp), made it clear that the intention is to create a centre to accommodate expatriated minors from Norway.

‘We do not return children alone today. But with such a centre we can do that with those whose asylum application is rejected, who received a permit for a temporary stay, or would be sent out of the country at the age of 18’, she confirmed.

The work is being done in cooperation with Denmark’s Immigration and Integration Ministry, which has been continuously informed about the plan.

