Police, fire brigade and security guards attacked by stone-throwing youth in Oslo

For two consecutive nights, police and firefighters have been attacked by stone-throwing youth while responding to emergencies in Oslo. A security guard only just avoided being hit by a stone weighing 15 kilograms.

Three young men, one aged 17 and two aged 18, was Saturday night arrested after an extensive police action, where even the police helicopter was used. They are suspected of igniting rubbish and other objects on the gangway near the Vestli station, before attempting to dump a stone weighing 15 kilograms on a security guard’s car that drove under the bridge.

The notice was received by the Oslo police at 2 am on Sunday.

The police in Oslo confirm to NTB Sunday morning that they look at the incident in the context of a similar situation in the district night before Saturday. Then there were several episodes of trash being ignited in the district. A security guard, the police and the fire department who moved out were attacked by stone throwing youth.

Narrow escape

– Two of those arrested are acquaintances of the police from previous incidents. I will not speculate on what the motive for the actions, but it is strikingly similar mode. No doubt that the investigators are looking into whether there is a connection between them, says Operations Manager Christian Krohn Engeseth to NTB

The stone that was dumped from the gangway near Vestli station, narrowly avoided the Security Guard car’s windshield.

– We are talking about a formidable potential for damage. It was sheer luck that the stone did not hit the windshield of the car, says Engeseth.

