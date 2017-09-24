Austria is preparing to ban face-covering garments

Austrian Minister of the Interior has introduced new rules for face-covering garments. By breaking the law, you can be fined with up to 150 euros.

The law will come into effect from October 1, states security chief Michala Kardeis.

Previously, there has been a ban on the same type of garments in France, Belgium and the canton of Ticino, Switzerland.

Critics believe the ban is an attempt to punish Muslim women since those who wish to dress in nikab will no longer be able to do this.

Women who wear a burka in public will be asked to show their face and if they refuse to, it could lead to arrest, a spokesman for the police said.

The ban will also apply to facemasks, which are popular among Asian tourists.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today