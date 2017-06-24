Authorities rejects again the medicine for breast cancer

The decision-making forum for new methods has once again said no to introduce the breast cancer medicine Kadcyla in Norway.

The CEOs of the regional health authorities had an extraordinary meeting on Friday to decide if four new drugs could be used at Norwegian hospitals, writes Dagens Medisin.

The breast cancer drug trastuzumab-emtansin (Kadcyla), which is used in the treatment of proliferative breast cancer, to increase the patient’s life span, was among the drugs considered.

The authorities and the manufacturer Roche have negotiated the drug for three years, and it was the seventh price offer from the manufacturer which the decision-making forum declined on Friday.

Lars Vorland, Head of Decision Forum and CEO of Helse Nord, says it was a difficult matter that was discussed carefully.

“But it was not an easy decision,” Vorland says.

The decision-making forum still believes that the costs are too high for the drug to be introduced. They also call for more evidence of the effects of Kadcyla. Vorland says a new price quote or more documentation will allow them to review the case again.

Also in March 2016, the decision-making forum not approved to introduce the medicine in Norwegian hospitals.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today