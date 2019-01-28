Avalanche danger in Nordland

There is an avalanche risk over large parts of the country for the next few days. Several places in Nordland have seen heavy snow, and the avalanche danger is considerable until Tuesday.





On Sunday, there is a great avalanche risk – the degree of danger, four – in Lofoten and Vesterålen in Nordland according to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate’s warning service, varsom.no. That is the second highest degree of danger.

On Monday the risk decreases significantly to level three, which

also applies to Tuesday.

The reason for the avalanche hazard are heavy storms which can lead to landslides.

‘’There is a danger of naturally triggered avalanches at certain

sites. Avoid steep hills during and after snowfall until the fresh snow has stabilised. The avalanche problem is everywhere where there is a lot of fresh snow on steep terrain.”

“In Lofoten, there has been between 70 and 200 centimeters of snow, so conditions for motorists are extremely difficult,” said farmer, Jack Lindgaard, to NRK news. He pulled out a tractor to

save three people, among them a two-year-old child who had been stuck in a car for four hours.

‘’There are anything from 70 cm to two meters in some places. It is too much for ordinary cars. It’s probably many decades

since we had so much snow up here. I would recommend anyone staying here to stay in today, and at least not take out

the car’’ he said.

Also in Ofoten and Salten, there is considerable avalanche risk up to and including Tuesday. To the west of Telemark, there is considerable avalanche risk on Monday. Tuesday, the danger

is reduced to moderate. Over large parts of the country, the danger is moderate until Tuesday.

This applies, for example, to mountain areas in West Finnmark and several places in Troms and in Western Norway.

