Avalanche at Geiranger searched through

The search of the avalanche at Geiranger over

The police have completed the rescue operation in the avalanche area in Geiranger on Sunnmøre. There is no suspicion that anybody was buried by the avalanche.

«The avalanche is searched thoroughly by dogs and search crews. The work is now being transferred to the Norwegian Public Roads Administration,» the police Tweets at 9.41 pm on Thursday.

The avalanche crossed the county road 63 at Grandeneset by Geiranger at around 3 pm on Thursday. It was about 100 metres wide and 5 metres deep.

“No persons are missing in the area, Operations Manager at Møre & Romsdal Police District, Børge Amdam,” tells NTB.

Didn’t reach habitation

The Main Rescue Centre in Southern Norway initially reported that one to two vehicles could be buried in the avalanche.

“There are no signs that there are vehicles in the avalanche. It is close to a camping site, but it hasn’t reached the settlement,” Amdam continues.

Search crews equipped with dogs searched the avalanche on Thursday night.

Difficult weather conditions

“We called in search equipment and crews to the area on Thursday afternoon. A rescue helicopter was dispatched from Florø to the avalanche area, but copious amounts of drifting snow caused difficulties for the helicopter,” the police reports.

A rescue vessel was sent from Stranda to assist in the transportation of crews to the site.

The police notified on Thursday afternoon that the road stretch between Eidsdal and Geiranger, where the avalanche occurred, was to be closed for traffic from 6 pm due to the danger of avalanches.

Geiranger was totally isolated earlier this week due to a storm.

