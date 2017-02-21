Avalanche on Svalbard

An avalanche has hit Road 228 outside Longyearbyen, Svalbard . The Governor has not received notification that anybody is involved.

– It’s been an Avalanche on Road 228, that’s what we know so far. We have not received information about anybody missing. We have personnel in place, the Police Commissioner Vidar Arnesen told Svalbardposten

Emergency vehicles and rescue teams are at the premise, and there are increasing number of people approaching the area.

According to journalist Christopher Engås who is on site, two apartment buildings have been affected by the Avalanche originating from the mountain known as “Sukkertoppen”. People have been observed jumping out of the windows, and rescue teams with shovels are now ready to go into the avalanche.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today