Avalanche and storm closes E6 and 23 other roads in Finnmark

E6 over Sennalandet is closed after there was an avalanche that is blocking the road. The storm continues to rage in Finnmark and there are another 23 roads closed.

– There has been a landslide at Stokkedalen. At daylight an assessment will be made as to whether the road can be opened, says Traffic Operator Stine Øksendal from Road Traffic Control Center (VTS) in Finnmark as told to iFinnmark Thursday night.

The situation will be reassessed Friday morning, but the road is closed until further notice, according to Statens vegvesen (Road Administration).

At 8 o’clock, 23 additional roads were closed indefinitely due to storms and danger of avalanches, there is convoy driving along six sections of road, two ferry routes are cancelled and Statens vegvesen warns that there are very difficult driving conditions on road 889 between Snefjordholmen tollstation and Smørfjord.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today