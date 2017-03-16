From bad to worse – Labour under 30 percent

For the sixth consecutive month Labour (AP) drops on the party poll Opinion has made for Avisenes Nyhetsbyrå (ANB).

The Mars figures are the worst for Labour since Støre became party leader. The party drops another 3.9 percentage points to 29.5 percent support. Labours election results in 2013 was 30.8 percent.

– This is no pleasant result for Labour. We should be higher than this, says party secretary Kjersti Stenseng to the Newspapers News Agency (ANB).

The Conservatives (Høyre) are unlike AP having a very good poll and has support of 26.3 percent. This means that they would have ensured non-socialist majority despite that the Liberals (Venstre) drops under the representative threshold.

– This gives the Conservatives great confidence before the elections. We are proud to have reduced health queues, improved learning in school and reduced the maintenance backlogs on transportation. Now we also see that unemployment is reducing and economic growth is picking up. This provides increased likelihood for four more years with Erna (Solberg) as prime minister, the party’s parliamentary leader Trond Helleland, said.

For the Socialists’ (SV) leader Audun Lysbakken’s, the March poll a nice prelude to the party’s national convention this weekend, The party has support from 5.4 percent of the voters, an increase of 1.3 percentage points from February.

– Now we are seeing the beginning of a positive trend. This is the sixth poll in the last week where we have been above the results from 2013, says Lysbakken.

The Opinion poll for March is based on nearly a thousand interviews conducted March 7th to 13th. 71 percent of which have answered about party affluence for the parliamentary elections.

The margin of error varies from 1 to 3 percentage points, and is greatest for the largest parties, change from February in brackets:

Ap 29.5 (- 3.9), Høyre 26.3 (+ 3.0), FrP 14.3 (+ 0.1), KrF 5.5 (+1.1), Sp 9.7 (0 , 0), SV 5.4 (+ 1.3), Venstre 3.8 (- 0.2), R 1.5 (- 1.8), MDG 2.2 (- 0.4) and Others 1.9 (+ 0.8).

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today