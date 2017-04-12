Ban of fires

From Saturday on it is forbidden to light fires near forests and in other outlying areas. The season for grass fires is long underway in southern Norway , the Fire Protection Association warns.

The ban applies from April 15th to September 15th.

Whereas there are still wintry conditions with snow in many places in northern Norway, the vegetation is starting to dry up after the winter in southern Norway.

– Although the risk of fire outdoors is hardly imminent in the north, it is the season for grass, undergrowth and peat fires in southern Norway. Therefore, it is important that people respect the ban on setting fires, according to CEO in the Norwegian Fire Protection Association, Rolf Søtorp.

– When old grass and twigs are lying on the ground has dried up, even a tiny ember is enough to start a big fire, he warns.

The rules for starting a fire were slightly changed last year. An important clarification is that the ban on fires applies to all outlying areas. Municipalities can also waive the ban on fires through local regulations.

– Special local fire hazards can allow for municipalities to impose a ban on lighting fires in designated areas outside of the legislated period. On the other hand, it is permitted to light fires where it obviously can not cause a fire, Rolf Søtorp says.

According to regulations, included in the phrase ‘to make a fire’ include more than bonfires. Included is all use of fire – disposable barbecues and so-called Chinese lanterns as well as the handling of flammable waste such as cigarette butts, to name but a few.

