The roof of a barn with 21,000 chickens collapsed in Brumunddal, Tuesday afternoon. It was not possible to save them all.

Tuesday evening there were still live chickens in the barn, but it was not possible to get to them because there was the danger that the building would collapse further, according to NRK.

4,000-5,000 chickens were saved, but they had to be killed due to the extreme cold temperatures, they would not be able to tolerate the cold.

– The chicks were only a few days old and temperature-sensitive. It was not possible to rescue them, they were euthanized by decision of a veterinarian who was present,” said Per Solberg, Operations Manager of the Inland Police District to NTB.

The police were notified of the incident at 15 o’clock. It is currently unclear why or how the roof collapsed.

“It’s too early to say, but there is a lot of snow in the area,” says Solberg.

No person was injured in the incident.

