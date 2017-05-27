Base jumper seriously injured after accident at Kjerag in Rogaland

The base jumper who had to be rescued off a ledge after an accident during a jump in Kjerag Friday is seriously injured.

The police first reported that the man, born in 1982, came from the accident in the mountain area Kjerag in Lysefjorden in Rogaland without serious damage.

On Saturday morning, Stavanger University Hospital says that the man is seriously injured, but that his condition is stable.

The accident report arrived at 17.20 Friday afternoon. Around three hours later the man was brought down with the help of climbers and rescue helicopter.

The jumper touched the mountain wall during his jump, known as a cliff strike.

Kjerag is one of the most famous spots in the world for base jumping. The sheer cliff side is situated close to the Pulpit rock, in Forsand municipality, close to Stavanger.

