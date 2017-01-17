Bayan hung out with fake nude pictures by “male group”

Malika Bayan, the woman who was denied access to a hair salon because she wore a hijab, is connected to nude photos posted on the facebook community pages “Male group Ottar.”

The images that are linked to Bayan’s name, are described as rough nudes, and has been shared several times on the closed Facebook group, reports the newspaper VG.

Bayan denies that it is her in the photos.

– I can see the facial resemblance between me and this woman . But I have don’t have blue eyes, I do not have silicone , and I do not have that tattoo, It’s not me in those pictures, she said.

Bayan lawyer Sulman Hussain, said that they are considering contacting the police.

– We have made contact with these people, so we are going to send out a process notice in the near future, Hussain said.

A spokesperson for “Male group Ottar”, Kay Erikssen, sais they deplore the images that have been shared.

– I think it’s okay that she takes legal action. We are not a porn site and we are strongly against such activities.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

—————-