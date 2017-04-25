A bear been shot in Sør-Trøndelag

A bear is shot at Øråstjønna in Selbu to avoid damage the sheep which were released on pasture this year.

Last year there was a significant loss to bear in Selbu, writes the Environmental Directorate on Twitter. Therefore, due to the potential for damage during the year’s harvesting season, the Norwegian Nature Conservation Authority received an extraordinary permit to fend a bear in Selbu and Tydal in Sør-Trøndelag.

“We have had unusually high activity of bear. There are traces all the way down to the habitation, and we have not experienced that for many years, Selbu mayor Ole Morten Balstad (AP) told NRK when the permission was given last week.

125 brown bears were registered in Norway in 2016, figures from Rovdata. It is the lowest number of bears since a comprehensive monitoring started in 2009.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today