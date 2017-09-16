The beer flows at Munich’s Oktoberfest

OktoberfestA waitress carries beer mugs during the opening of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The world's largest beer festival will be held from Sept. 16 until Oct. 3. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 16. September 2017

The beer flows at Munich’s Oktoberfest

The beer flows again at Munich’s famous Oktoberfest after Mayor Dieter Reiter tapped the first liter mug.

 

Around 6 million visitors are expected to attend the 184 Oktoberfest in the Bavarian capital, which lasts until October 3rd.

But the price of beer has risen again, and you have to fork out 10.95 euro for the one litre beer mug; this of course still equates to a third of the amount you have to fork out in Norway

During this age of terrorism, visitors must also accept increased security. Large flower arrangements block roads and entrances, and several surveillance cameras are installed.

 

 

