Population growth in Oslo has stagnated

With net migration, there seems to be a full stop in population growth in Oslo. Only births help keep the people’s numbers in the capital up.

In the previous quarter population grew by 241 more residents in Oslo, and at the end of last year growth was even lower. The last time it was this quiet was in the early 2000s, Aftenposten writes. For more than a decade, the population has grown rapidly, but last year growth was down by 1.27 percent.

In the last three months population was decreasing, but there was 2,537 births that contributed to a slight rise in the population numbers. At the end of June, the city had 669,060 inhabitants.

“Immigration numbers to Oslo is on its way down. It’s a trend. In addition, the domestic displacement was particularly high in the previous quarter, but if this is also a trend, it’s too early to say,” senior counselor Anders Falnes-Dalheim in Statistics Norway, says. He believes it is right to say that population growth has leveled out or is decreasing.

