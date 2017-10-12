Belgian man dies in diving accident in Gulen

Police reported that a sport diver from Belgium died during a dive in Krakhellesundet in Solund Municipality on Wednesday afternoon.

‘There were three divers in the sea when one of them got in trouble and was taken to shore.

After resuscitation attempts, he was declared dead’, said sheriff, Ivar Holmaas, of Gulen, Masfjorden and Solund district to NTB news.

Holmaas said that he can’t yet say anything about the cause of the accident. The police were notified of the incident at 13.02.

As far as the police know, the man was part of a foreign group who was on an organised trip with Gulen Dykkesenter (Diving Centre).

‘The police are working to secure his equipment, and talk to the people using and running the diving center,’ said Holmaas.

The municipality’s emergency crisis team have been called.

