Bergen municipality replaces 530 doors in kindergartens after assault cases

Doors with windows will enable kindergarten employees to follow their children better to prevent abuse.

Over 530 doors in 73 municipal kindergartens in Bergen must be replaced. The measure comes as a result of an assault case, in which a man in October was convicted of abuse against seven paediatricians, NRK writes.

The assaults occurred while the children were in the nursery, some of them while the children were in the room alone with the man.

In total, it is set at NOK 7 million to either replace or change the doors by inserting a window.

The private kindergartens follow up as well.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today