The Bergen railway opened after derailing near Finse

The Bergen railway (Bergensbanen) was closed between Haugastøl and Finse for several hours after a freight train derailed during the night before Saturday. Traffic is presently running as normal.

It was around 1.30 am night that a freight train on the way to Bergen derailed between Haugastøl and Finse.

– There was a big stone blocking the track which the train ran into and derailed as a result of that. There is no injury to people, but the track is now blocked due to the derailing, says media officer at Bane Nor, Kjell Bakken.

Rescue train

A rescue train complete with crew was sent from Oslo to the site of the accident. There were also damage to the rails that had to be repaired before rail traffic could be resumed.

– The consequence is that those who are taking a regional train from west or east will have to be transported by bus between Voss and Ål. When it comes to those going to the mountains, there is still a train service between Bergen and Finse, while the trains from Oslo turn around at Ål, according to Bakken.

Around 7 pm on Saturday, Bane Nor inormed that traffic is back to normal, something NSB is very pleased with.

– Great job, now both you and everybody else can take the train all the way from Bergen to Oslo, NSB writes on Twitter.

