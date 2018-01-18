Bergen to use 11 million NOK on free internet for the poor

Internet is now a requirement for school work and has become so important that the municipality of Bergen will pay the bill for children from less affluent families, reports NRK.

“Children should not have to stay after school to complete their homework,” says Erlend Horn (V) Social Bureau of the National Broadcaster.

As of January this year, families with children who receive social assistance can now also apply for money for the internet. Due to the reason that schoolchildren nowadays need the internet to do their homework assignments. In addition, lack of network coverage can isolate the young and disadvantaged, believes the municipality.

Therefore, this year 11 million NOK has been added to the budget for internet bills.

– “For those families who already have internet. They will be able to apply and get 600 kroner extra per month,” says Horn.

According to KS, the politicians in Bergen are the only ones in Norway who have decided to take the internet bill for children’s families.

– “Similar offers can be found in other major cities, but not to the same extent as in Bergen. It is very positive that the municipality of Bergen uses a lot of resources to facilitate social inclusion,” says Helge Eide, Area Director for Interest Policy in KS.

