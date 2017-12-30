Berg’s Russian lawyer supports his explanation

The Norwegian charged with espionage in Russia, Frode Berg’s Russian defense lawyer, Ilja Novikov,believes his client’s explanation that he was fooled in a trap is credible.

‘I think it’s very important to know who the Norwegians who asked Frode Berg to come to Russia were, and why they did it. It’s likely he may well have been fooled,’ Novikov told VG newspaper.

He said the Russian Security Police (FSB) believe Berg is part of a spy network, which he believes is very unlikely considering Berg was completely unprepared for any possible seizure or arrest.

The defense lawyer believes the two Norwegians who asked Berg to bring money to Russia are central to the matter. He also believes they may have coordinated it with FSB, or that they had made an unsuccessful attempt at espionage.

He told the newspaper that he knows the identity of the two Norwegians.

