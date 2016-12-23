Berlin suspect shot dead in Milan

Italian PoliceItalian Police officers work next to the body of Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market truck attack, in a suburb of the northern Italian city of Milan, Italy December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringe

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 23. December 2016

The man suspected of attacking the Christmas market in Berlin has been shot and killed by police in Italy, a security source told Reuters. The message has not been confirmed by other sources.

Several Italian media reported a shooting incident on Thursday night in the town of Sesto San Giovanni, in the province of Milan, northern Italy.

According to La Republica, police stopped the man to check his identity papers at 03.00 on Friday morning.

The man reportedly shot two police officers before he himself was shot and killed by police.

 

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

