Berlin suspect shot dead in Milan

The man suspected of attacking the Christmas market in Berlin has been shot and killed by police in Italy, a security source told Reuters. The message has not been confirmed by other sources.

Several Italian media reported a shooting incident on Thursday night in the town of Sesto San Giovanni, in the province of Milan, northern Italy.

According to La Republica, police stopped the man to check his identity papers at 03.00 on Friday morning.

The man reportedly shot two police officers before he himself was shot and killed by police.

