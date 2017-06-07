Big problems in the telecommunications network

Problems with the telecommunications network mean that the phone numbers of the police and the sea rescue service (Redningsselskapet) does not work properly. Emergency numbers are not affected.

Rogaland radio reported the problems via Twitter at 2.30 am night before Wednesday. In addition to the police and sea rescue service – with the short numbers 02800 and 02016 – the Coast Radio (Kystradio) short number 120 and the emergency number 116 117 were among the numbers that were affected.

– There has been an error during the night affecting those who have so-called geo-routing or site redirection. We are working intensively to get it fixed as quickly as possible, says information manager Anders Krokan in Telenor to NTB.

At 6.30 am, NRK reports that the fault is located and that Telenor is about to correct it.

Emergency numbers not affected

Krokan says emergency numbers should not be affected by the problems.

– But the emergency rooms are among those who can experience accessibility problems, says Krokan. He encourages people to try again if they do not get through on their first try. He says to Nettavisen that the error has not led to major problems for most people. Neither common fixed nor mobile numbers are affected.

Oslo police district says everyone who has called them during the night has been helped.

– There have been a few errors in which people who have called 02800 were routed to other districts, but everyone has got help, says Operations Manager Vidar Pedersen to NTB. He says there has been no problem with the emergency number.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today