Big rescue operation in Sørfjorden in Hordaland

The police have launched a major rescue operation in Sørfjorden in Hordaland after the discovery of a refrigerated and bruised person on the waterfront.

– We were notified at 5:30 am that a man was found on the waterfront. He was very cold and bruised. We understood that there could be talk about a boat and other people involved. Therefore, the search was initiated, says Bjarte Rebnord to NTB on Sunday morning. Rebnord is Operations Manager in the West Police District.

Several boats participate in the search, including from the police and the Red Cross. In addition, a Sea King helicopter participates, and ships from the Navy are on their way, Rebnord discloses.

Water Scooter (watercraft)

– A water scooter has been found at the waterfront. It may therefore be a case of only the one person who is already found. But we continue the search until we have clarified this, says the Operations Manager.

The person found is sent to Odda Hospital.

– We have now been in contact with the man who was found, and he expresses that he was alone, says Morten Rebnord at 9.15 am.

