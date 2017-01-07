Big storm heading for northern Norway

Meteorologists are asking people to stay indoors when a new storm sweeps over northern Norway Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The storm that hit northern Norway Friday led to both traffic congestion and damage to property. Saturday morning the wind had calmed, but Saturday night it is picking up again.

On Sunday morning, there will be a storm, and in addition there will be heavy precipitation in the form of rain and snow in the mountains.

– People should stay inside through the weekend. This storm could become very dangerous and going out puts yourself and others who have to help people outside in danger.

people should plan indoor activities, said duty meteorologist Rafael Grote in his weather prediction for northern Norway for NRK news

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

