Bingo hall robbed with gun in Oslo

Police Car Skien BingoPolice Car. Photo: Norway Today Media

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 1. August 2017

Bingo hall robbed at gunpoint in Oslo

A bingo hall at Linderud in Oslo was robbed by a man carrying a gun on Tuesday evening. The police are searching for the perpetrator.

 

– The man supposedly ran from the place in an unknown direction. We are on the spot with a number of patrols that are taking up statements and are performing searches in the area. We are also trying to retrieve a video recording of the robbery, says Operations Manager in the Oslo Police District, Christian Krohn Engeseth, to NTB.

They were notified of the incident just before 9 pm. According to witness statements, the perpetrator is a man about 175 centimeters tall.

– He supposedly wore caps and is light brown of hue. He wore a long black jacket with a hood and black gloves. The shoes were white, with red and black details, says Engeseth.

Norway Today does not presently know if it is the same Bingo hall that has been involved in recent events on Linderud in Oslo,  or the recent gang related crimes in the district.

 

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

