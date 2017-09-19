Bishop removes meat from the diocese menu

Bishop in Borg diocese, Atle Sommerfeldt, will make an effort for the climate and banishes meat from events arranged by the diocese. Only fish and vegetables will be approved on the menu. The bishop’s climate action is first mentioned in the newspaper Dagen.

– There has been too much one-sided attention to reducing the amount of diocesess emissions related to cars and aircraft. In Norway, we depend on transport to be able to execute the Church’s mission throughout the country. At the same time, there has been little discussion on reducing intake of meat, Sommerfeldt tells the newspaper.

He shows that this is an easy way to be environmentally friendly.

Christians must lead the way

– And it’s healthy to boot.

The bishop says that there have been few or no reactions from employees regarding the rules, which will come into force soon.

– We are not quite there yet. But this is something we will achieve as soon as possible, says Sommerfeldt. He believes that man-made climate change is one of the most important issues that the church must engage in.

– It is essential. We as Christians must lead the way, says the bishop.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today