Boarding house owner in Sandnes sentenced to jail for pimping

A 60 year old boarding house owner has been sentenced to three months of unconditional imprisonment in Jæren District Court for facilitating prostitution.

In an unanimous agreement the court believes the man should have known that several of his guests were selling sexual services from the rooms, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

The court finds that during the first months of 2017, sexual services were sold from several rooms at the boarding house. The court also finds that the owner knew that there was prostitution happening in the rooms at the boarding house in Sandnes that he owns.

The defendant did not acknowledge guilt when the case started. When the police raided the boarding house on 6 March of this year, there were eleven people living there. Nine of these were Nigerian women.

When Stavanger Aftenblad spoke to the proprietor shortly after, he said he was aware that it is punishable to facilitate prostitution.

“I can not reject people either because of color or religion. What am I to do? Should I ask women who are dark-haired if they intend to pursue prostitution?” he asked.

The man’s defender, lawyer Inger Marie Sunde, told Aftenbladet that her client is disappointed with the verdict and that they will consider an appeal.

The verdict against the boarding house owner was in line with police attorney Thale Thomseth’s claim. In addition, he is ordered to pay 15,000 kroner in costs.

