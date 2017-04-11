Bomb Group has dismantled suspicious object in Porsgrunn

The police bomb squad has dismantled and defused the suspicious object which was found in a house in Porsgrunn on Monday night.

– Bomb Group has started work to dismantle the suspicious object, said operations at the South-east police, Ole Kamben NTB at 9:40 am.

Half an hour later the object was defused, the police Tweeted.

At four am Tuesday morning, the police found the suspicious object inside a house in Kirkegata (Church Street) in Porsgrunn, as previously reported by Norway Today

– We were out on mission concerning another offense when we came across the suspicious object, Head of Operations at the South-east police told the local newspaper, Varden.

A man in his 30s has been arrested. The man has a previous police record, according to the newspaper.

Church cordoned off

The area around the house was cordoned of and secured. Six people residing the house, as well as some of the closest neighbors were evacuated.

– They received instructions to stay indoors, says the Operational Manager.

Cordoning was maintained until the element was removed and disposed, according to Kamben.

Robot

Police are reluctant to share information about the object that was found in the house.

– But it was so suspicious that we notified the bomb squad, Operations Manager in the police said.

At 7:45 am the bomb squad was in place. The police detachment consists of technicians and sniffer dogs, Telemarksavisa writes.

Among other things they bring along a robot weighing 400 kilograms used to identify and defuse bombs.

Just before time 10 am NTB was informed that the bomb squad elected to remove the object.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today