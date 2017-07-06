Bomb scare in Drammen

Two arrested after the discovery of grenade-like object in Drammen

A man and a woman are charged with tempted aggravated violence after the police had to evacuate the Drammen station when a grenade-like object was discovered.

Just after 9 pm on Wednesday, the two, a 30-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were apprehended and charged, the police reports.

– The two stayed in an apartment in the Drammen area before the incident. Both are acquaintances of the police from before, police officer Bård Olav Fossan in the south-east police district tells NTB.

The police do not suspect that there were anybody else involved in the incident. It was questioning, tips and surveillance footage from the train station that led the police to the two. They will be questioned on Thursday.

A police patrol discovered the object when they were on another mission at Drammen Station. It is currently unclear what the item contains or what it is.

– I have not received a report yet, but presumably it will be available tomorrow, says Fossan to NTB.

False alarm

The police were notified of the discovery at 13.30 on Wednesday. They quickly moved to the station with several patrols and evacuated the area, according to Drammens Tidende. The Ambulance and fire brigade service were also called out to the scene.

According to the newspaper, the item was placed in a rubbish bin at a platform. All trains to and from Drammen was halted Wednesday afternoon, as the police deployed the bomb squad. The object was secured and the police confirmed that the item looked like a hand grenade – but it turned out not to be the real thing.

Except for the station, an extensive area around the Strømsø square was evacuated, along with several cafes and eateries in the area. The police on site were both armed and wearing bulletproof vests and helmets.

The railway service was resumed at a quarter past 4 pm

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today