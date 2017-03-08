Bomb Threats on elementary schools across the Norway

Several elementary schools in the country have received bomb threats Wednesday. Also schools abroad have received similar threats, police said.

The first threat was called into Gjerpen school in Skien 9.15 Wednesday morning. The school has over 400 students.

– The school headmaster received a call from a man were the word “bomb” was used. Police are considering this as a bomb threat, said police chief Annie Sandersen at Grenland police station to NTB.

Later it turned out that several schools around the country have received the same threat during the same time period.

At 9:24 Charlottenlund school in Trondheim received a similar threat. The police in Trondheim reports the threat did not implemented an evacuation.

Only two minutes later Nordnes school in Bergen received a bomb threat.

– There has been several schools in Norway who have received similar threats. This has also happened in other countries, from what we understand, says operations officer Trond Volden at Trøndelag police district.

– We are working on finding out who’s behind the threats. Fortunately, people who makes these threats are often found, says operations officer Jan-Tore Heggholmen in Vest Police District to BergensAvisen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today