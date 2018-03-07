‘Bompenge’ Party wants to go national and it can can steal voters from FRP

People for ‘no to more road tolls’ (FNB) has ambitions to become a national party. This may be bad news for Progress Party (FRP), think state leaders.

5,000 signatures are required to be listed in the Party Registry. Currently, FNB is halfway there, according to NRK.

“We will first and foremost invest in the larger cities, and the election in 2019 will be important, because we will then consider whether to run in the parliamentary elections in 2021,” said Frode Myrhol, FNB, who is already a representative for the city council of Stavanger.

He says FNB is not looking to take Frp voters in particular, but rather targets toll road opponents who are not considering to vote for Frp.

“We take a little from both parties, the Right, the Labor Party, the Left, the Christian People’s Party and the Socialist Left Party. I feel we have created the perfect political party,” says Myrhol.

Associate Professor and State strategist Svein Erik Tuastad from the University of Rogaland believes FNB can exploit Frp’s government position to its advantage.

“It may be very painful for Frp if FNB gets a foothold, and an established FNB may be risky for the termination of Frp. It may be an independent chime for government wear and, at worst, division in Frp,” says Tuastad to NRK.

