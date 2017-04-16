Border collies most popular

For the third time border collies top the list as the most popular dog breed in Norway .

Every year, the Norwegian Kennel Klub register about 30,000 puppies and note down which breeds are the most popular. In 2016, border collies once more emerged on top, according to Stavanger Aftenblad.

The popular shepherd dog was also at the top in 2013 and 2014. In 2015 the Norwegian elkhound was most popular, and the breed finished second last year.

Director of the Kennel Club, Trine Hage, says the Border collie is a versatile dog suitable for active owners who can give it enough physical and mental stimulation. Likewise, many of the other dogs listed on the top ten are active- or hunting dog breeds.

– It is something that reflects the active life people live in Norway, according to Hage.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today