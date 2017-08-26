Increased border control during the Cycling World Championships

Norway will reinstate temporary border control for travelers over Bergen Airport in connection with the World Championships in September.

The police says that the purpose of the initiative is to identify possible actors who might pose a threat to the event.

The Cycling World Championships will be the largest summer sports event in Norway, gathering around 1,150 athletes from around 80 nations. 500,000 on site spectators and more than 300 million television viewers are expected to participate during the championships

Maximum of one month

The re-entry of border controls means that travelers who travel to or from other countries across Flesland airport must be prepared to display valid ID. This also applies to trips to and from other countries in Schengen.

For Norwegian citizens, the passport is the only valid ID and travel document outside the Nordic region.

The temporary border control including the inner Schengen border will be introduced from August 26 and must be concluded by September 25 at the latest, the police states in a press release.

