Border control will stop undesirable foreigners entering the country

Immigration Minister, Sylvi Listhaug of Fremskrittspartiet (Frp) has proposed new rules that make it easier for the police to keep foreigners from coming through Norwegian border controls.

‘We must be in control of our borders. For example, when a person isn’t coherent on why he is in Norway, it undermines the system if we still allow him into the country while considering expulsion,’ said the Immigration and Integration Minister,Listhaug.

The proposed rules give police powers to hold foreigners pending an entry control for up to 24 hours. Decisions will be taken by a police counsellor.

‘We risk losing people in the country who are here for criminal purposes, who may prove very resource-intensive to send out again. Therefore, this is so important’, emphasized the minister.

The reason for the proposal was said to be that it may take time to clarify whether a foreigner is entitled to entry or not, and if not, it may take time to get him or her on board a return flight.

If the foreigner comes on a late night flight, it isn’t always possible to get them a return trip before the next day. In some cases, the foreigner would have to be kept overnight. The new arrest clause won’t apply to asylum seekers. For this group, there are already separate regulations.

The proposal is now sent under consultation, with a deadline set for the 6th of December this year.

