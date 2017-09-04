The border traffic over Storskog increasing

In august, 23.065 crossings were registered over the Finnmark border station Storskog. Traffic across the border to and from Russia is steadily increasing.

August was the 13th month in a row with an increase in traffic over the border. So far this year, 178.830 border crossings have been registered.

There are 22,000 more, than this time last year, according to the Barents Observer.

Police chief Ellen Katrine Hætta, believes it is time for a new border control station. The need for a new updated facility has been discussed for a long time.

Most people who cross the border are people from Murmansk travelling to Norway to shop, but there are also a number of Norwegians who travel to Russia to fill up on cheap gasoline, according to the newspaper.

