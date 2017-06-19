Børge Brende commented that the Macron victory shows the French want something new

Macron’s party has made a very good choice, said Foreign Minister, Børge Brende, adding that it means major changes in French politics.

He pointed out that despite the low electoral turn-out, the French election results are unambiguous. In fact, the turnout was at a record low of 42%. Nevertheless, Brende remained staunchly positive that something of significance had occurred.

‘The two elections in France this spring led to very great changes to the French political landscape, both in terms of personnel, and in party structure. We must see these election results as an expression that French voters want a renewal of political life,’ said the Foreign Minister to NTB news agency.

He referred to Macron’s ambitious political reforms, which are now most likely to be achieved through bills in the National Assembly.

‘It signals a high pace of change, including a renewal of labour law that will contribute to greater flexibility, and employment,’ he said.

Furthermore, Brende commented that France is one of Norway’s most important European partners, and in Macron has gained renewed commitment to addressing the challenges the countries share in common.

‘We are happy, because it’s necessary to meet the problems of climate change, to ensure growth and prosperity in Europe, and to ensure peace and stability in Europe’s towns and cities’ said Brende.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today