Børge Brende congratulates Kenya’s president amidst violent protests which have seen 24 people dead

Foreign Minister, Børge Brende of Høyre (H) congratulated the newly elected president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, and encouraged unity, and firm leadership.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs wrote himself, on Twitter, that he congratulates President Kenyatta, and he called the outcome of the election ‘robust and reliable’.

On Friday, August the 11th, Kenyatta gained victory, receiving 54.27% of the national vote. The opposition candidate, Raila Odinga, received 44.74% of the vote.

According to Reuters, Musalia Mudavadi, a senior official in the opposition coalition, told reporters that information from ‘confidential sources’ at the election commission showed Odinga had secured victory by just under 300,000 votes, but he provided no evidence.

The election has been marred by violent demonstrations. According to a human rights group in Kenya, 24 people have been killed since Tuesday in connection with demonstrations after the election.

The Opposition Alliance, NASA, announced on Saturday that it will continue to fight to cancel a voting system that it believes has been manipulated. The European Union mission said it had seen no sign of manipulation

