Bourgeois majority in recent poll

Still bourgeois majority in latest poll

The bourgeois parties retain the majority according to the most recent poll. None of the political parties lose significant support due to the #MeToo issues, but Labour still loses support from the Norwegian voters.

Had the result of this poll been the election result, The Socialist Party (SV) would have had 14 representatives in the Parliament, with a progress of 2 percentage points, shows the poll made by Sentio on behalf of the newspapers Klassekampen and Nationen. If that were the case, they would have doubled the parliamentary group they had before the elections last autumn.

The poll shows that none of the parties that have been in the spotlight due to sexual harassment warnings have had major changes in support since the previous poll. Neither Labour (Ap), the Conservatives (H), Christian Democrats (KrF), or Progress Party (Frp) experience changes that are outside the margin of error.

All Government parties are somewhat reduced in the poll. The Conservatives loses the most support with a reduction of 1.2 percentage points to 27.9 per cent – which would still be the best election result for the party since 1985 if the poll had been the election result. FrP loses 1.1 percentage points and ends up at 13.4 per cent. Newcomer to the Government, The Liberals, also loses a few voters and has the support from 4.2 per cent of the voters.

Labour remains to be the country’s second largest party. However, the party continues the downturn and loses another 0.3 percentage point and winds up with a meager 23.9 per cent. That is 3.5 percentage points lower than last year’s parliamentary elections, which is viewed as a catastrophe by the Party.

The Centre Party (Sp) gains 0.7 percentage points and has support from 11 per cent , which is better than the election results, which provided the party with 10.3 per cent points, still far below the euphoric polls from last summer.

The Christian Democrats (KrF) can bank an improvement of 1 percentage point to 4.3 per cent, while the Green Party (MDG) is at 3.5 per cent, back 0.3 per cent from the last poll. Red (R) receives support from 2.5 per cent, down by 0.5 percentage points, while the fringe parties receive support from 1.6 per cent of the Norwegians eligible to vote.

Thorsen elected as leader in Rogaland Frp

Former parliamentary representative, Bente Thorsen, has been elected as leader of Rogaland Frp after parliamentary Representative, Roy Steffensen, has resigned.

She takes over the leadership of what, according to Steffensen, is now the largest county group in the party, counted by members and activities.

Thorsen has a long career in the Progress Party. She was a deputy representative in the Parliament in the period 2005-2009, before being elected on a permanent basis from Rogaland in 2009 and later re-elected in 2013. She left the Parliament (Storting) after the elections last year.

– We have ambitions to grow in Rogaland. I want to travel a lot to the visit local party groups to get insight into good issues that we can take with us in our further work, the 59-year-old tells Stavanger Aftenblad.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today