Boy (12) was attacked in Skien

Nobody was arrested after a 12-year-old boy was attacked, beaten and kicked this Friday in Skien. Local police will review images from surveillance cameras in the area.

The boy was sent to a hospital in Skien after being beaten and kicked on Friday night. The twelve-year-old was with some friends when a group of older boys came after them. “They started running, but the twelve-year-old was picked up and kicked”, says operations manager of the Sørøst police, Lene Nordbø, to NTB.

It is unknown why the boy was attacked. According to Nordbø, the boy complained of chest pain and had a swelling on one side of his face and was therefore sent to the doctor for treatment.

The assault happened near Kjørbækhøgda School at 21.45 on Friday night. The police searched the area but found none of the suspects. The police do not know why the boy was attacked, but they do not think it was a robbery.

“We have not yet arrested anyone, but we have received some tips”, says operations manager of the Skien police, Geir Kastmo, to NTB. He says the police will review surveillance videos from the area. They have also conducted several witness questions.

“The twelve-year-old is also questioned, but I cannot say much about that”, says Kastmo. The boy has, however, explained that everything went quickly, so the police do not have any information about the attackers, except that they are mid-teens.

