Boy seriously injured after falling through school roof in Oslo

According to the police, a boy is seriously injured after falling through the roof of Tiurleiken school at Romsås in Oslo. The boy fell through a glass dome on the school roof.

– A boy has fallen through the roof and is seriously injured. He is injured in the head region, says Christian Krohn Engeseth, Head of Operations to VG. VG were the first to report the case.

Engeseth says that ambulances were quickly on the spot and that the boy is rushed to Ullevål Hospital with head injuries.

– He was unconscious, and his condition is uncertain, he tells NTB.

Engeseth says that the boy has fallen through a glass dome and down on the floor inside the building. He will not say anything about age yet as not to cause concern among relatives.

The police are present and interviews witnesses. Engeseth says there was a group of eight youngsters present when the accident occurred and that they have contact with four of them.

It is not clear what the youngster where doing on the roof, but what is clear is that there was no work at the time when the accident occurred.

