Boys in lean-to knife robbed by two men

Boys in gapahuk knife robbed by two men

Three boys in their teens were robbed by two men with knives while they were in a lean-to at Nardo in Trondheim on Wednesday night.

– Three boys at about 16 years sat in a gapahuk near Nardo school when two men, armed with knives to the place, says Operations Manager Bernt Tiller in Trøndelag Police District, to Adresseavisen. (Gapahuk is the Norwegian term for a lean-to)

Cell phone and bank cards

The two men are described as being in the 30s and made threats to obtain a cell phone and allegedly some bank cards.

None of the boys were physically injured. The men left the place on the bike and the police asking for tips from people who may have made interesting observations. The robbery occurred at 23.30, and the police were notified ten minutes over midnight.

