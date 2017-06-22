Brazilian President Temer visiting Norway

Brazil’s President, Michel Temer, is met with protests and criticism for failing in measures to combat deforestation when he comes to Norway. He is also accused of corruption in his country of origin.

Temer comes to Norway after a visit to Russia. The purpose of both visits is to increase interest in investing in Brazil.

Michel Temer meets Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Conservatives) on Friday morning, and the two are to hold a press conference after the meeting.

It is a hard-pressed president who comes to Norway. Earlier this week, the federal police in Brazil said they have evidence that Temer has received bribes to help businesses. If there is to be a corruption case against him, he might be suspended from the presidency, pending trial.

Norwegian investments

Norwegian companies have invested heavily in Brazil, but presently the country is once again in a deep economic crisis.

– Norway is the eighth largest investor in Brazil, therefore Norway plays an important role and can make demands from Brazilian politicians, says Leonardo Doria, head of the ‘Heia Brasil’ website, to NRK.

– Several companies are now sitting on the fence and watching what’s going on. The long-term potential is great and one wants to stay aboard, but there are limits to how long one can ride on with no profit in sight, says businessman Kjetil Solbrække to NRK. Solbrække has extensive knowledge about Brazil.

Letter from Helgesen

Norway has contributed more than NOK 1 billion to protect the Amazonian rainforest, but deforestation increases, and earlier in spring, Minister for the Climate and Environment, Vidar Helgesen, wrote a letter to Brazilian authorities and announced that payments would stop if Brazil could not come up with better results in the future.

During the visit of Michel Temer in Norway, the Rainforest Foundation, Norwegian Church Aid and Latin American groups in Norway are planning for two demonstrations in Oslo – Thursday afternoon outside the Parliament and Friday in front of the Prime Minister’s residence.

– In solidarity with the Brazilian people, we want to demonstrate against President Temer’s policy and against a corrupt system of power, the organizations state.

– Temer is used to demonstrations. Every time he goes somewhere, Brazilians will demonstrate against him. Not least because of the process that led to him obtaining power, according to Leonardo Doria.

Facts on Michel Temer

President of Brazil as of August 31, 2016, when predecessor Dilma Rousseff was ousted from office.

Temer became acting president after Rousseff was suspended on May 12, when the Senate voted to subpoena her before the Supreme Court. Before that he was vice president as of January 2011.

Head of the PMDB party, while Rousseff represents the Brazilian Labour Party (PT). As president, he has given the country a more right-wing orientated Government.

Born 1940 in the state of Sao Paulo. The parents emigrated from Lebanon.

Lawyer, has written a number of books on state law.

Member of the National Assembly since 1987, President of the Chamber of Deputies for several periods between 1997 and 2010.

Backed the call for impeachment of Rousseff, who in turn accused him of “treason” and “coup d’etat”.

Temer was even before he took over the Presidency linked to corruption regarding the state owned petroleum company Petrobras.

This week, the federal police in Brazil stated that they have evidence that Temer has received bribes in order to help businesses.

