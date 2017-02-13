Bread knife impaled a car in Verdal

A female driver in Nord-Trøndelag was lucky when she parked the car on Monday afternoon after a drive on the E6 in Verdal.

There was a long bread knife stuck out of the plastic bumper without handles.

– She was able to detect that an object came flying through the air, but not clear where it came from, said operations Dag Hjulstad in Trøndelag Police District to NRK news.

When the woman got home and had parked, she saw the knife that stood firmly into the vehicle fender and notified the police.

– She found it directly uncomfortable. It was a dangerous situation. We do not know what would have happened if the knife had hit the windshield, says Hjulstad to TV2.

Operations manager says that the knife hit the car in Verdal bridge while she was traveling north, writes Trønder-Avisa.

– It has been on the road for a while, or whether it was ejected from the oncoming car, is not yet known. We want tips if anyone knows or has seen anything, says Hjulstad.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today