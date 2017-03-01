Breivik imprisonment is not in violation of human rights

Anders Behring Breivik lost his human rights case against the Norwegian state. The court concludes that atonement regime is not in the violation of human rights.

THe State receives full redress of Borgarting lagmansrett (Court of Appeal) after they were convicted in Oslo Tingrett last year for violating the terrorist sentenced Anders Behring Breivik’s human rights while incarcerated.

Breivik sued the state for violations of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) Article 3 on degrading and undignified treatment and Article 8 on the right to privacy and correspondence, as well as for lack of treatment of his mental vulnerability.

Court of Appeal denies that the state has violated any of these provisions in its judgment.

Breivik was sentenced to 21 years’ imprisonment in 2012 for the terrorist attacks on Utøya and the Government district on 22 July 2011, were 77 people were killed.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today