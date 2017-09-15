Brende becomes president of World Economic Forum

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Børge Brende, becomes president of the World Economic Forum

Børge Brende (Conservatives) has accepted the position as president of the World Economic Forum (WEF), but will remain as Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs till mid-October.

Brende thus returns to the organization he was director and second in command for during 2008-2009 and the CEO of from 2011 until he became Minister of Foreign Affairs in Erna Solberg’s Government in the autumn of 2013.

The decision to take on the job offer was made this week – after Monday’s parliamentary elections. Brende made the announcement at a press conference in the Prime Minister’s recidence on Friday at noon.

– Until I step down, I am Minister of Foreign Affairs for Norway 24/7. The assignment as president of the WEF, I will not comment on before that, says Brende.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today