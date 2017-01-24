Brende: Cannot take peace in the Arctic for granted

In a troubled world, maintaining peace and stability in the Arctic is becoming a main priority for Norway, according to Foreign Minister Børge Brende.

– The Arctic is indeed a region of peaceful and stable cooperation, some might say in contrast to what is happening elsewhere in the world, says Brende.

He started a discussion on the Arctic in a global context at the Arctic Frontiers conference in Tromsø on Tuesday.

– This is a situation we want to maintain, it is our main priority. Peace and stability is not something we can take for granted in some places, even in the Arctic, said the Foreign Minister.

The question to the panel was about the growing interest in the Arctic, also from countries that do not have Arctic territories, due to geopolitical assessments or economic interests – or a romantic dream of the world’s last pristine area.

Eight countries are considered Arctic nations, and the law of the sea is the legal framework for the management of marine resources. Issues in the Arctic brings countries such as Russia and the United States to the same table.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today